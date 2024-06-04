Janhvi Kapoor includes candid images with rumored beau, Shikhar Pahariya from the Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant cruise bash stating it to be the ‘best weekend’

Actor Janhvi Kapoor is on an ultimate high with happiness and love and this phase couldn’t get any better for her. The past few days have been surreal and it seems the actor herself agrees. On the one hand, she was one of the guests that went on the lavish cruise bash which was another pre-wedding party of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

And on the other hand, her film, Mr. & Mrs. Mahi released on Friday – she has gone through a lot physically. But both these happenings resulted in extreme happiness for her where the cruise bash led to her, rumored beau, Shikhar Pahariya and several of her friends having a gala time in Italy and otherwise. And when it comes to Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, the film opened to a fantastic 6.85 crores on Day 1 and is currently sitting on a respectable 19.33 crores at the box office in four days.

The actress herself acknowledges this as she went on to share a series of images and videos which was a blend. Some images and videos were from her fun times in Italy and the cruise bash, which also had two candid pictures of Shikhar Pahariya and some images and videos were that of Mr. & Mrs. Mahi’s collection at the box office and a reaction video on one of the emotional scenes from the film-

https://www.instagram.com/p/C7yfQxiotBv/?img_index=1

Captioning it as the ‘best weekend’, Kapoor’s images and videos reflect what a great few days it has indeed been for her.