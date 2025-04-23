Janhvi Kapoor Likely to Make Tamil & OTT Debut with Pa Ranjith’s Upcoming Series

Actor Janhvi Kapoor appears to be on the verge of entering Tamil cinema, with talks of her collaboration with director Pa Ranjith progressing steadily. Sources suggest the project in question is a web series backed by Ranjith’s banner, Neelam Productions, known for developing content rooted in social issues.

This upcoming series is expected to mark two major firsts for Janhvi — her debut in Tamil-language content and her foray into the digital streaming space. While details remain under wraps, the project is said to revolve around themes of resistance and justice, a consistent aspect of Ranjith’s creative direction. Conversations between the actor and the filmmaker have been ongoing for several weeks, with both reportedly aligned in terms of vision and narrative.

Janhvi, who is presently working on Param Sundari — a Hindi film directed by Tushar Jalota — is anticipated to complete her commitments on that project by June. As per insiders, once the romantic comedy wraps up, she is expected to transition to the Tamil series. Filming for the new series is expected to begin in July, with Janhvi relocating to Chennai for workshops and character preparation.

Industry observers note that this move could expand Janhvi’s reach beyond mainstream Hindi cinema, allowing her to connect with regional audiences while diversifying her portfolio with content-driven roles. While formal announcements are awaited, the industry buzz indicates that this could be a defining move in her evolving career.

If confirmed, this collaboration would not only reflect Janhvi Kapoor’s willingness to explore varied storytelling formats but also her readiness to engage with socially relevant narratives — a space Pa Ranjith has consistently worked in. With groundwork underway, the project is expected to roll out mid-year, placing Janhvi in a new creative landscape.