Janhvi Kapoor, More Saleable In The South Than Bollywood

Author: Subhash K Jha
01 Aug,2023 11:19:52
Janhvi Kapoor who will be seen next in Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal is caught in a curious career dilemma.

While she is popular in Bollywood, and getting plum roles and a decent salary,it is the South that
Really wants her in its movies.

A source from Hyderabad informs, “In Andhra Pradesh she is not just Janhvi Kapoor. She is the legendary Sridevi’s daughter. Audiences are eager to see Janhvi in Telugu films. Her mother did more than ninety Telugu films.”

Jahnvi who is currently shooting her first Telugu film with NTR Jr directed by Kortala Siva, was paid approximately Rs 5 crores for the same. She is now flooded with offers from Telugu cinema.
But she is exercising the utmost caution in treading the South route.

“Firstly Janhvi doesn’t want to be perceived as a South Indian actress. She is happy to be a Bollywood actress. As for the South offers, she is open to them. Yes, she is being offered a lot of good money in the South. But let’s how her next Hindi release Bawaal is received. She may accept another Telugu film , this one with Vijay Deverakonda, because they are insisting,” a source close to Janhvi informs.

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

