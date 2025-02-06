Janhvi Kapoor Pens Most Cheerful Note For Sister Khushi Kapoor’s Debut Loveyapa

Janhvi Kapoor’s baby sister, Khushi Kapoor, is all set to mark her theatrical debut in Bollywood with the upcoming film Loveyapa. As the release date nears, the elder sister dropped adorable photos with Khushi and cheered her sister on with a sweet note. The photos of the Kapoor sisters are going viral now.

In the long caption, Janhvi expressed her proud moment and shared some advice for her little sister: “My khushu is bringing romcoms. so proud of u khushu for keeping your head down and working hard and doing what you love with so much honesty, sincerity, strength and kindness.”

Promoting Khushi’s theatrical debut, Janhvi asked her fans to watch the film in nearby theaters: “#Loveyapa in theatres near you from tomorrow. The cutest little romcom with fun, laughter, fresh energy and a little bit of… but maybe that’s just me because I hate to see my Khushu cry!!!!!!!!”

Lastly, Janhvi asked Khushi to wear a T-shirt featuring her face when her film released: “PS. You better wear a T-shirt with my face on it when my movie releases.”

In a couple of photos, Janhvi is seen kissing Khushi on her cheeks,, expressing her excitement and showering love. She also hugged her baby sister, flashing her big smile. In the other photos, Janhvi flaunted her curves, wearing an all-black crop top and bottom.

Loveyapa stars Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan. It is produced by Phantom Films and will be released in theaters on 7 February 2025. On the other hand, Janhvi is lined up with amazing releases such as Param Sundari and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.