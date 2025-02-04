Janhvi Kapoor shares ‘burnt’ selfie amid Kochi shoot for ‘Param Sundari’

Janhvi Kapoor appears to have spent a little too much time under the sun. The actress took to Instagram to share a mirror selfie, showcasing her tanned back. Dressed in orange shorts and a grey crop top, she simply captioned the post: “BURNT.”

While Janhvi didn’t disclose her location, she was recently spotted exploring the old city of Kochi. She visited well-known spots, including Jew Street, during breaks from filming Param Sundari, her upcoming romantic comedy alongside Sidharth Malhotra.

Sidharth, who is also part of the project, had previously posted visuals from Kochi on February 2. His video, taken from inside a houseboat, captured the scenic Kumbalangi area, highlighting the traditional Chinese fishing nets.

Param Sundari is a cross-cultural love story produced by Maddock Films and directed by Tushar Jalota, known for Dasvi. The film follows the relationship between a North Indian man, played by Sidharth, and a South Indian woman, portrayed by Janhvi. The Kerala shoot aims to bring authenticity to the narrative.

The film is slated for a theatrical release on July 25. Janhvi’s last appearance was in Devara – Part 1, which hit screens in September 2024.