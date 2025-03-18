Janhvi Kapoor’s rumored beau, Shikhar Pahariya slaps back over casteist remark

Entrepreneur Shikhar Pahariya recently addressed a casteist remark directed at him on social media. A comment left on an old Diwali 2024 post attempted to demean him based on his caste. In response, Pahariya strongly condemned the mindset behind such statements, emphasizing the importance of progress and unity.

Sharing a screenshot of the comment on his Instagram Story, he criticized the outdated views that still persist in society. He pointed out that in today’s era, such thinking is regressive and does not align with India’s values of inclusivity. He further urged the individual to focus on education rather than spreading ignorance.

Pahariya, who is not an actor but frequently garners attention due to his association with actress Janhvi Kapoor, received praise for his firm response. Many supported his stance against discrimination and lauded his refusal to stay silent on the matter.

Meanwhile, his brother, Veer Pahariya, recently made his Bollywood debut with Sky Force, a film featuring Akshay Kumar, Nimrat Kaur, and Sara Ali Khan. While Shikhar prefers to stay away from the entertainment industry, his personal life often makes headlines.

Shikhar and Janhvi have been linked for a few years, though neither has publicly confirmed their relationship. However, their frequent appearances together and shared posts have fueled speculation about their bond.

His recent response highlights the ongoing struggle against outdated prejudices in society. Many social media users applauded his words, reinforcing the need for conversations around equality and acceptance.