Jawan Box Office Collection: Shah Rukh Khan Action-Thriller Surpasses 400 Crore Mark On 10th Day

Shah Rukh Khan's recently released 'Jawan' has now surpassed 400 crore collection at the domestic box office. Check out more details below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
17 Sep,2023 12:46:43
Shah Rukh Khan is creating history with an impressive success story with the recent release of the action-thriller Jawan. King Khan’s film has not only entertained the viewers with cinematic play but has smashed all records at the box office collection. With a massive start, earning up to 75 crore on the first day, Jawan became the biggest opener at the box office. In the second week, the film doesn’t seem to slow down, as the domestic collection has now surpassed the 400 crore mark.

On the second Saturday, Jawan continued with its winning streak and earned 31 crore. As per the Sacnilk reports, the action-thriller has now made an estimated collection of 440.48 crore at the domestic box office. On the other hand, it has earned over 233 crore at the overseas box office collection, adding to its worldwide collection of over 725 crore rupees.

With the craze still going on among the audience, it’s safe to say that Shah Rukh Khan’s film is likely to surpass the 500 crore mark soon. Atlee directed ‘Jawan’ with Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara in the lead pair. Besides them, the film also features Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt in cameo roles. Also, the film features South actress Priyamani and Vijay Sethupathi. Badhaai Ho actress Sanya Malhotra also appears in a key role.

What is your reaction to this? Let us know in the comments.

Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

