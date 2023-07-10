ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | News

Jawan Prevue: Shah Rukh Khan's is an action-packed rollercoaster

Shah Rukh Khan is back to redefine the realms of eminence and reaffirm his rightful throne as the undisputed sovereign of the silver screen, and we can't keep any calm.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
10 Jul,2023 10:59:55
Jawan Prevue: Shah Rukh Khan's is an action-packed rollercoaster 832241

The wait is over! For the curtains rise off the grandest spectacle of Jawan’s prevue release. The movie, helmed by Atlee, and featuring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead, asserts how grand the cinematic experience we shall be able to witness on the screen. Get ready to feel the adrenaline surge, for Jawan’s prevue is no ordinary trailer—it’s a rollercoaster ride that will have you teetering on the edge of your seat, yearning for more.

The Prevue

The clip starts off with intense visuals and rousing, action-packed orderings. What gets onto us is as the prevue unveils, SRK’s avatar for the movie, where he looks fierce with the gruesome mask and kohled eyes. While the first part comes in dark and gloomy, we also get to breathe with colours and exuberance in the second part of the prevue, where we see a song sequence of SRK and Nayanthara.

Have a look-

Jawan promises an unparalleled cinematic odyssey that will undoubtedly leave an unfading imprint on audiences worldwide. Brace yourselves as Shah Rukh Khan prepares to redefine the realms of eminence and reaffirm his rightful throne as the undisputed sovereign of the silver screen.

Till then, watch the prevue here:

The ensemble cast

In a much-anticipated film set to release this year, the silver screen is set to witness a star-studded cast that includes acclaimed actors Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Priyamani, and other notable talents. However, it is the cameo appearances of Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Dutt, and Thalapathy Vijay that have set fans buzzing with excitement. Adding to the excitement is the news that the legendary Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in a double role in this movie, further enhancing the anticipation surrounding the project.

Looks like 2023 is definitey SRK’s year. Earlier, the actor kicked off on a high note with the release of his much-awaited spy thriller film, Pathaan, which received rave reviews from both critics and fans alike. Now, the anticipation is at an all-time high for the release of Jawan, given this grand prevue release. We can already say that it’s going to be yet another one of a kind by country’s beloved, King Khan!

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Prevue Release Date Out; Check Here 832157
Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan Prevue Release Date Out; Check Here
Huge anticipation & excitement for 'Jawan' - trailer announcement news trends on internet! 831960
Huge anticipation & excitement for ‘Jawan’ – trailer announcement news trends on internet!
Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘nose surgery’ in US is a hoax, say reports 831363
Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘nose surgery’ in US is a hoax, say reports
“I was doing things unconsciously,” Kajol introspects on her journey as an actor 823837
“I was doing things unconsciously,” Kajol introspects on her journey as an actor
Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming films Jawan and Dunki rights in discussion, expected to be sold for Rs 480 crore 823840
Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming films Jawan and Dunki rights in discussion, expected to be sold for Rs 480 crore
Shah Rukh Khan Undergoes Surgery: Read Details 823498
Shah Rukh Khan Undergoes Surgery: Read Details
Latest Stories
Exclusive: Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul fame Sheezan Khan to play the lead in new season of Udaariyaan? 832244
Exclusive: Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul fame Sheezan Khan to play the lead in new season of Udaariyaan?
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Malishka on a mission to expose Saloni and Vikrant’s affair 832237
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Malishka on a mission to expose Saloni and Vikrant’s affair
Nikki Tamboli Is 'Sorry' To Be Not Interested, Know Why 832212
Nikki Tamboli Is ‘Sorry’ To Be Not Interested, Know Why
Learn The 'Quick Get Ready' Hack From Anushka Sen 832206
Learn The ‘Quick Get Ready’ Hack From Anushka Sen
Watch: Divyanka Tripathi And Vivek Dahiya Celebrate Anniversary In Salt-Kissed Air And Lights 832201
Watch: Divyanka Tripathi And Vivek Dahiya Celebrate Anniversary In Salt-Kissed Air And Lights
Sneak Peek Into TMKOC Sunayana Fozdar's Therapeutic Bali Vacation 832198
Sneak Peek Into TMKOC Sunayana Fozdar’s Therapeutic Bali Vacation
Read Latest News