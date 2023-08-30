Jawan's editor Antony Ruben reveals Shah Rukh Khan trimmed his screen space to boost his co-stars

In a grand pre-release event held today in Chennai, the much-anticipated film “Jawan” witnessed the presence of none other than the iconic Bollywood actor, Shah Rukh Khan, alongside the talented team. The event was not just about the glitz and glamour, but it also shed light on the humility and dedication of the superstar.

The film’s editor, Antony Ruben, shared a heartwarming anecdote from their journey. He revealed that during the editing process, he approached Shah Rukh Khan about the film’s duration. Instead of insisting on preserving his own scenes, King Khan, as he’s fondly called, graciously suggested trimming his parts if it helped the overall flow of the movie, as mentioned in 123 Telugu.

Furthermore, the art director, Muthuraj, expressed his admiration for Shah Rukh Khan’s commitment to the project. Despite the possibility of setting up the entire production in Mumbai, Khan chose Chennai, benefiting over 3000 families in the process. This gesture highlighted not only his star power but also his compassion towards the local community.

This shows why Shah Rukh Khan holds a place in the hearts of countless fans across the nation. Directed by Atlee, “Jawan” boasts a stellar cast including Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, and Yogi Babu, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Mark your calendars for the release of this highly-anticipated film on September 7th.