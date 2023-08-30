Movies | News

Jawan's editor Antony Ruben reveals Shah Rukh Khan trimmed his screen space to boost his co-stars

Antony Ruben shared a heartwarming anecdote from their journey. He revealed that during the editing process, he approached Shah Rukh Khan about the film's duration.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
30 Aug,2023 22:28:43
Jawan's editor Antony Ruben reveals Shah Rukh Khan trimmed his screen space to boost his co-stars 847365

In a grand pre-release event held today in Chennai, the much-anticipated film “Jawan” witnessed the presence of none other than the iconic Bollywood actor, Shah Rukh Khan, alongside the talented team. The event was not just about the glitz and glamour, but it also shed light on the humility and dedication of the superstar.

The film’s editor, Antony Ruben, shared a heartwarming anecdote from their journey. He revealed that during the editing process, he approached Shah Rukh Khan about the film’s duration. Instead of insisting on preserving his own scenes, King Khan, as he’s fondly called, graciously suggested trimming his parts if it helped the overall flow of the movie, as mentioned in 123 Telugu.

Furthermore, the art director, Muthuraj, expressed his admiration for Shah Rukh Khan’s commitment to the project. Despite the possibility of setting up the entire production in Mumbai, Khan chose Chennai, benefiting over 3000 families in the process. This gesture highlighted not only his star power but also his compassion towards the local community.

This shows why Shah Rukh Khan holds a place in the hearts of countless fans across the nation. Directed by Atlee, “Jawan” boasts a stellar cast including Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, and Yogi Babu, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Mark your calendars for the release of this highly-anticipated film on September 7th.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Comment Box

Related Post

The long wait has finally come to an end! The trailer of Shah Rukh Khan's "Jawan" has arrived with a bang! 847518
The long wait has finally come to an end! The trailer of Shah Rukh Khan’s “Jawan” has arrived with a bang!
Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan bury 16-year feud, former says ‘we move ahead’ 847054
Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan bury 16-year feud, former says ‘we move ahead’
Here's how Shah Rukh Khan expressed his gratitude and love to Chennai people and the team of Jawan 847387
Here’s how Shah Rukh Khan expressed his gratitude and love to Chennai people and the team of Jawan
Auto Draft 846804
Shah Rukh Khan sets the dance floor on fire with the latest release from Jawan – Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya song OUT NOW!
Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan creates history! Becomes the first Hindi film to have a 6 AM show at the iconic Gaiety Galaxy in Mumbai 846782
Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan creates history! Becomes the first Hindi film to have a 6 AM show at the iconic Gaiety Galaxy in Mumbai
Is Jawaan Scared Of The Gadar Wave? 846632
Is Jawaan Scared Of The Gadar Wave?

Latest Stories

Mimi Chakraborty calls for a regal affair in silk saree, see pics 847604
Mimi Chakraborty calls for a regal affair in silk saree, see pics
Inside Nia Sharma’s Raksha Bandhan celebration, see pics 847464
Inside Nia Sharma’s Raksha Bandhan celebration, see pics
Watch: Neeraj Chopra treats fans with some ‘fun-training’ glimpses 847619
Watch: Neeraj Chopra treats fans with some ‘fun-training’ glimpses
Bhojpuri actress Monalisa outshines in polka dot saree and plunging neck blouse 847453
Bhojpuri actress Monalisa outshines in polka dot saree and plunging neck blouse
Jasmin Bhasin Feels Easy And Breezy In Floral Co-ords, Aly Goni Loves It 847627
Jasmin Bhasin Feels Easy And Breezy In Floral Co-ords, Aly Goni Loves It
Amaal Malik celebrates as his latest music video Mohabbat reaches new milestone 847673
Amaal Malik celebrates as his latest music video Mohabbat reaches new milestone
Read Latest News