Jiya Shankar talks about ‘crying a river’ watching ‘Hi Nanna’

One of the most underrated films of this past year has definitely been the heartwarming love story saga, Hi, Nanna that starred Nani and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles. After attaining a lot of love down South, the film saw its arrival on Netflix, where it now continues to find more audience gradually.

And joining the brigade of people who are watching it and being bowled over now is actor Jiya Shankar.

The Bigg Boss and Ved fame actress couldn’t help but pen down a long note of appreciating the film, and both Thakur and Nani after watching the film.

Posting about it on her story, she wrote, “I know I’m a lil late in watching this one its because I knew Id cry a river and I did!

@mrunalthakur you have my heart! You portrayed yashna so beautifully. You looked so beautiful in every frame and you acted so well. I’m absolutely in love with you!!

@nameisnani the amazing performer that you are! The love you showed for Mahi was heart breaking and healing at the same time! You and Mrunal looked so good together onscreen.

@shouryuv sir its such a heartwarming film. one of the best love stories Ive watched in a long time. So beautifully written & executed! Its gonna take some time for me to get over it. All the actors were so perfectly casted and did justice to their characters.

Kudos to the entire team of Hi Nanna

Those who haven’t watched it yet, please go watch it on @netflix_in

hi NANNA”-

Hi Nanna released primarily in Telugu and upon its release, the critics gave positive reviews and the film turned out to be a box office success as well.

However, it is still relatively unknown to the extended masses who are slowly finding it on Netflix.