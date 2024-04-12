Jr. NTR arrives in Mumbai with a new look to kickstart shoot for ‘War 2’ opposite Hrithik Roshan

We are about four months into this year, and while two big films were coming in just yesterday (Bade Miyan Chote Miyan), this year hasn’t seen any film dominating the box office with astronomical numbers as one would expect.

However, if there is one film that will certainly have that going for itself in the future, it is going to be War 2. Of course, we have a long wait before War 2 releases but the little nuggets of information and updates always help. On that note, actor Jr. NTR, who continues to ride on the RRR success and has his own mega film, Devara – Part 1 up for release in October – just arrived in Mumbai recently with a sporty look.

This became news because it was reported that Jr. NTR arrived in the city to kickstart prep for a new schedule for the high-octane actioner, War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan as the male lead and Kiara Advani as the female lead.

As known, Roshan will reprise his role as Kabir while Jr. NTR is rumored to play the antagonist in what will be his Hindi debut. Considering the film is mounted on such a big scale, the details of everything related to the film have been kept under wraps.

The showdown between Roshan and Jr. NTR will be one of the highlights. It is still unknown if Advani will be playing an agent and if she indeed does, she will be the third female agent in the YRF Spy Universe after Katrina Kaif aka Zoya and Deepika Padukone aka Rubina.