Junaid Khan reflects on father Aamir Khan & mother Reena Dutta’s separation

Actor Junaid Khan recently opened up about his parents’ separation during a conversation with journalist Vickey Lalwani, sharing how the experience shaped his childhood and personal outlook.

Junaid revealed that his parents decided to part ways when he was eight years old, but he never felt the emotional impact of their split at the time.

He explained that his parents ensured their decision did not disrupt his or his sibling, Ira’s upbringing. They maintained a harmonious relationship, shielding their children from conflict. It was only when Junaid was 19 years old that he saw his parents argue for the first time.

He acknowledged their efforts in managing the separation with maturity and believed it was the right decision for them, as two good people may not always be compatible together. Reflecting on his childhood, he shared that he felt he had the benefit of having both parents in his life, despite their separation.

Junaid, the son of Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta, has recently stepped into the world of acting. He made his debut with the Netflix film Maharaj, where his performance received attention for its depth and nuance. Now, he is preparing for his first theatrical release, Loveyapa, where he stars alongside Khushi Kapoor.

The actor’s candid insights into his family dynamics and his ability to see the positive side of a difficult situation highlight his grounded approach to life. As Junaid begins to establish his place in the film industry, his perspective and experiences continue to shape his identity, both on and off the screen.