Kangana Ranaut- “I would love to direct the three Khans in a film together & show their acting side”

Actor Kangana Ranaut is finally back to the big screen after having last appeared in the film, Tejas, back in October 2023.

It has been almost a year since she was last seen on the big screen but that is majorly because of the fact that she went on to take the political route and did not just context for the elections but even win it from the Handi constituency back in May 2024.

However, coming back to the movies and Emergency being Ranaut’s second directorial venture, the actor was recently asked at the trailer launch event, if she would love to direct the three Khans (Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan) in a film together and furthermore, how would she approach it.

To this, Ranaut said, “I would love to make a film with the three Khans and show that they can act. There is an artistic side to these actors, which hasn’t been explored much except for a few films. But more so, we should be thankful to these three Khans and all the other actors as well for adding so much revenue to the industry in the past few years.”

She added, “They are very talented and I would love to direct them and show a side of them that entertains everyone, has them act, and even sends an important message to the society.”

Emergency is all set to release on 6th September 2024.