Entertainer par excellence Kapil Sharma couldn’t have hoped for a better breakthrough for his much talked-of feature film Zwigato than its tax exemption in Odisha.

“What could be better than this? Now, many more people would be able to see Zwigato. Those who couldn’t afford ticket prices can do so now. I believe Zwigato is a film that must get its audience. We really need our audience to appreciate such kind of cinema which is very important for our society, yahi to hain hamare desh ki asli kahaani. I wish more states would come forward to provide the same support for the film,” says Kapil Sharma.

Adds Sameer Nair, CEO Applause Entertainment who produced Zwigato, ““We are grateful to Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik and the government of Odisha for this. Zwigato is an important soulful story and we wanted to take it to as wide an audience as possible. It is a story of our times for our times”