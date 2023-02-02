Bollywood filmmaker-producer Karan Johar is returning to direction after his last outing ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ with his next movie Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Today, Karan took to Instagram and revealed the new release date of the movie.

The film, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in lead roles, which was slated to release on April 28, 2023, will now release on 28th July, 2023. Karan wrote: “They say ‘sabr ka phal meetha hota hai’, so to increase the mithaas of this incredibly special story – we’re coming with a whole lot of love! Rocky aur Rani ke parivaar ho rahe hai taiyyaar, aur ab dekhiye yeh anokhi kahani of pyaar!🍿❤️

#RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani in cinemas 28th July, 2023.”

As per reports in media, touted to be a new-age romantic flick, Rocky Aur Rani will feature Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles. The film went on floors in August 2021 with several schedules shot in Mumbai, Delhi, and Moscow.

