Everyone at Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions knows Karan’s peternal adoration for Ananya Pandey. When her big-ticket film Dharma’s Liger with Vijay Devarakonda bombed Karan promised to make it up to Ananya .

So here she is now. In Karan’s Dharmatic Entertainment’s series Call Me Bae to stream on Prime Video soon. Ananya Panday plays Bae

A billionaire fashionista, Bae is disowned by her ultra-rich family owing to a salacious scandal. She has to fend for herself, for the first time ever. On this journey, she overcomes stereotypes, negotiates around prejudices and discovers who she really is.

It is a role of a lifetime.

“And Ananya is just the right fit for the part.She will surprise you this time,” Karan Johar promises.