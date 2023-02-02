Karan Johar has decided to not let his precious star-studded rom-com Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani clash with Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan Part 2 on April 28.

Averting the clash, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani will now release on July 28.This is the second time that the film’s release has been postponed. It was earlier supposed to release in February which was postponed to April to accommodate Alia Bhatt’s maternity leave.

Talking of the postponement a source close to Dharma Production says, “Ever since we heard Ponniyin Selvan 2 is releasing on April 28 we have been contemplating a shift forward. There is no point in clashing with another big film and jeopardizing the prospects of both.”

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan.