Karan Johar Welcomes Pop Singer Neha Kakkar In His Dharma Cornerstone Agency Family

There is good news for Neha Kakkar’s fans as Karan Johar welcomes her into his Dharma Cornerstone Agency family. DCA music division welcomed versatile singer Neha to its dynamic roster of talents. Filmmaker Karan Johar shared the news on his social media and also penned a welcome note.

Karan Johar Pens Welcome Note For Neha Kakkar On Joining Dharma Cornerstone Agency

Taking to his Instagram handle, the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Kahani filmmaker posted a couple of pictures with a welcome note for singer Neha Kakkar. He wrote, “We are so THRILLED to have @nehakakkar joining our DCA music family! I have known Neha for years, and she is a force to be reckoned with when it comes to talent & hard work in the field of music. To many many many paths to be carved ahead, blazing with power, love & music!”

Neha Kakkar is a versatile singer with soulful songs like Maahi Ve and Mile Ho Tum and party anthems like Coca-Cola, Garmi, and others. With her dedication and talent, she has become a household name. Neha and Karan’s collaboration intrigues fans as something exciting is on its way.

Expressing her excitement, Neha Kakkar wrote in the comments, “‘You the best!!!! Equally thrilled!!!.” Celebrities like Ravi Dubey, sister Sonu Kakkar, and Dhanashree expressed their love. A user wrote, “Woah upcoming exciting months @nehakakkar .” The second said, “She’s banger seriously.”