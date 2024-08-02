Kareena Kapoor Flaunts 3 Lakh Rs Cat Leather Handbag And Enjoys Matching Dessert

Kareena Kapoor is known for her role in Crew film, which received positive reviews from critics and audiences. Apart from the acting skills, the actress’ social media presence is always on point. Whether going for travel or enjoying her fun day at home, her Instagram post always delights her fans. Kareena Kapoor has once again set fashion trends with her impeccable style; this time, the actress showcased her stunning luxury bag fashion in a recent Instagram post. Take a look below!

Kareena Kapoor’s Luxurious Handbag-

Kareena Kapoor posted a picture of her stunning bag on Instagram. The picture features Kareena’s handbag, a standout piece from the luxury fashion brand renowned for its exquisite craftsmanship and high-quality materials. The cat leather handbag, priced at an impressive Rs. 3 lakh, features a sleek black rectangle design with subtle yet sophisticated detailing. Its unique gold cat handle adds a whimsical touch to the classic silhouette, making it a perfect blend of elegance and fun. The bag is from the Lanvin fashion label.

In her Instagram story post, Kareena cleverly matched her handbag with a dessert, showcasing her playful side. The actress captured a picture of her bag with a red velvet cake with a matching cat design on the top of the cake. By sharing the post, Kareena Kapoor wrote, “When my bag matched my dessert” with two brown and two black hearts.

Kareena Kapoor’s Work Front-

Kareena Kapoor will next appear with Ajay Devgn and Rohit Ahetty in the Cop Universe sequel Singham Again, which will be released this Diwali.