Kareena Kapoor Shares Sunkissed Photos From Vacation Calls Saif Ali Khan, “Photobomber”

Kareena Kapoor recently jetted to London for vacation with her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, and their two sons, Taimur and Jeh. Yesterday, the actress shared a story of their sun Taimur enjoying his time at the town’s beach. Today, Bebo dropped new sunkissed photos from the beach, and she called her dear husband a ‘photobomber.’

On Thursday evening, June 27, Bollywood fashion queen Kareena Kapoor shared a series of photos from her London vacation showcasing a glimpse of her fun time on the beach. In the opening frame, Kareena poses on the beach lying down. Wearing a blue swimsuit, leaving her hair open, and wearing black glasses, she looks breathtakingly beautiful. The blue sky and Sandy beach view catch our attention.

As you swipe, in the second image, as Kareena enjoys taking selfies showcasing her sunkissed glow, her husband, Saif Ali Khan, walks in the backdrop, unaware that Kareena is clicking pictures. The actor became a photobomber by grabbing attention in Kareena’s selfie. In the other two images, the actress makes hearts flutter with her sunkissed glow and rosy cheeks. Sharing these photos and mentioning about Saif Ali Khan the actress captioned her post, “for me it’s the one with the photobomber (with face emojis with three hearts).”

Not only that, but Kareena Kapoor also shared a photo of her breakfast, expressing her love for mini croissants and writing, “NOTHING CAN COME BETWEEN YOU AND ME EVER!!”