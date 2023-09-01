Kareena Kapoor's 'The Buckingham Murders' set to premiere at BFI London Film Festival, deets inside

Movies | News

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
01 Sep,2023 18:05:25
Kareena Kapoor, along with acclaimed filmmakers Hansal Mehta and Ekta Kapoor, is gearing up for the much-anticipated premiere of their latest cinematic venture, ‘The Buckingham Murders,’ at the 67th BFI London Film Festival. Sharing this exciting news on her Instagram account, Kapoor has ignited a wave of anticipation among her followers.

‘The Buckingham Murders’ is set to be a riveting atmospheric thriller that promises to explore the intricate themes of loss, closure, and the immigrant experience. The film is expected to captivate audiences with its engaging storyline and compelling narrative, offering a unique cinematic experience.

What adds an extra layer of significance to this moment is that ‘The Buckingham Murders’ is one of the three Indian films selected to be showcased at the esteemed BFI London Film Festival. This recognition not only underscores the quality of Indian cinema but also its growing influence on the global stage.

Check out Kareena Kapoor’s post:

For those fortunate enough to find themselves in the United Kingdom, the opportunity to witness this cinematic gem on the big screen is just around the corner. ‘The Buckingham Murders’ is scheduled to be screened at the Curzon Mayfair on the 14th and 15th of October, offering an unforgettable cinematic experience to those in attendance.

As the excitement continues to build in the lead-up to the film’s premiere, fans and cinema enthusiasts eagerly await the chance to immerse themselves in the mysteries and suspense of ‘The Buckingham Murders.’ Stay tuned for more updates as this thrilling cinematic journey unfolds on the international stage.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

