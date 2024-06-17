Kartik Aaryan says, ‘muje meri Eidi mil gayi’, as Shabana Azmi showers him with praise for ‘Chandu Champion’

Even though Chandu Champion is having a mediocre run at the box office so far, the love and adulation for actor Kartik Aaryan continue to grow multiple folds. An array of critics have gone on to praise the film especially Aaryan for dedicating his blood, sweat and soul to the film and doing a great job.

However, one specific compliment that has left Aaryan emotional and happy is that of the legend Shabana Azmi. The veteran and five-time National Award winner recently saw the film and was left blown away by it, and couldn’t stop praising Aaryan and his performance apart from the other factors as well.

She even went on to post about it at length as she said, “I was deeply moved by #Kabir Khans film #ChanduChampion and I loved #Kartik Aryans portrayal . He played it with an almost child determination with an extremely winsome smile which prevented him from projecting it as arrogance .#Vijay Rasz as the coach is v effective. It’s a real life story and I say Salaam kabir for making it his lifetime so he got to watch it with his family.

Here am I with Kaartilk at a special screening organised by #Excel Entertainment”-

These words would certainly mean a lot to someone like Kartik Aaryan, who despite having spent a decade at the movies, has only entered the big leagues in the past few years and is now, being appreciated for his acting prowess as well.

Aaryan has a stacked line-up ahead as well, where he will now be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 on Diwali 2024, has Aashiqui 3 in the pipeline, and a forthcoming collaboration with Dharma Productions as well.