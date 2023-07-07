ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | News

Kartik Aaryan To Step Into Sushant Singh Rajput’s Role In Kabir Khan’s Film

Kartik is playing the paralympics champion Murlikant Petkar. It is the same role that Sushant Singh Rajput was to play seven years ago of the physically disabled army man turned sportsperson Murlikant Petkar who won a Gold Medal at the Commonwealth Games in 1970 and at the Paralympics in Germany in 1972.

Author: Subhash K Jha
07 Jul,2023 11:30:43
Kartik Aaryan To Step Into Sushant Singh Rajput’s Role In Kabir Khan’s Film

Kabir Khan’s next venture has a curious title: Chandu Champion. This, coming from a director who directed a film titled Tubelight, seems fairly in character.

All Kabir will tell me about is that it is based on true story and that it would have Kartik play a real-life hero.

But here is what I found out after doing some deep digging.

According to a source in the know, “Kartik is playing the paralympics champion Murlikant Petkar. It is the same role that Sushant Singh Rajput was to play seven years ago of the physically disabled army man turned sportsperson Murlikant Petkar who won a Gold Medal at the Commonwealth Games in 1970 and at the Paralympics in Germany in 1972.Chandu Champion will be quirky and authentic. It is not a glamorous film like Kartik Aaryan’s earlier films. He will play a character totally opposite to what he is in real life. The walk, the dialectic speech, the clothes would all be alien to Kartik’s personality.He will be doing full-on transformative drill before getting into the character.”

Speaking to me excitedly in an interview in 2016 Sushant had said, “The minute I heard his story I was on. I wanted to do it without a second thought. What an inspiring story! After playing Dhoni I’m looking forward to playing Petkar who never allowed his physical hurdles to stand in the way of his dreams. I like playing characters who dream big.”

Chandu Champion is expected to go on the floors by the end of the year. It is expected to release for Bakr Id 2024 along with Shahid Kapoor’s comedy directed by Anees Bazmee. However, Bazmee’s film is apparently yet to lock its script.

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Kartik Aaryan to bring Sushant Singh Rajput’s dream to life with ‘Chandu Champion’, read
Kartik Aaryan to bring Sushant Singh Rajput’s dream to life with ‘Chandu Champion’, read
Satyaprem Ki Katha is getting love from all the corners! Fans groove with Kartik Aaryan aka Sattu!
Satyaprem Ki Katha is getting love from all the corners! Fans groove with Kartik Aaryan aka Sattu!
ANNOUNCEMENT! Sajid Nadiadwala’s upcoming Kabir Khan directorial and Kartik Aaryan starrer to be titled ‘Chandu Champion’ to release in June on Eid 2024
ANNOUNCEMENT! Sajid Nadiadwala’s upcoming Kabir Khan directorial and Kartik Aaryan starrer to be titled ‘Chandu Champion’ to release in June on Eid 2024
‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ passes the crucial Monday test with a collection of 4.21 Cr. The film’s 5 days total box office collection amounted to 42.21 Cr. Nett
‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ passes the crucial Monday test with a collection of 4.21 Cr. The film’s 5 days total box office collection amounted to 42.21 Cr. Nett
Satyaprem Ki Katha BO: Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani starrer earns 38.5 cr so far
Satyaprem Ki Katha BO: Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani starrer earns 38.5 cr so far
Satyaprem Ki Katha Box Office: Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani starrer witness double digit plunge, earns 10 cr
Satyaprem Ki Katha Box Office: Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani starrer witness double digit plunge, earns 10 cr
Latest Stories
Meet spoiler: Shlok decides to expose Raunak’s true intentions to Raj
Meet spoiler: Shlok decides to expose Raunak’s true intentions to Raj
72 Hoorain Is Not What You Think
72 Hoorain Is Not What You Think
I believe that till there is music, there is hope: Manyuu Doshi
I believe that till there is music, there is hope: Manyuu Doshi
Adhura, Leaves Us Intrigued,Puzzled,Shaken
Adhura, Leaves Us Intrigued,Puzzled,Shaken
Kriti Sanon’s gym fashion is all dope, check out
Kriti Sanon’s gym fashion is all dope, check out
Heavy rains and coffee go hand-in-hand, for Pooja Hegde
Heavy rains and coffee go hand-in-hand, for Pooja Hegde
Read Latest News