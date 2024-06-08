Kartik Aaryan’s fan gets duped of Rs. 82 lakh in a meeting scam – report

Aishwarya Sharma, a Mumbai resident, who has been aspiring to be a film producer recently became the target of a major scam.

The culprit, Krishna Kumar Ramvilas Sharma allegedly duped Sharma of a humongous Rs 82.75 lakh in the garb of a false promise of arranging a meeting with actor Kartik Aaryan.

Aishwarya Sharma aspired to make a film called Love in London starring Kartik Aaryan, for which she reportedly approached Ramvilas Sharma, who claimed to be an agent connecting actors and producers. Between April and May 2023, Ramvilas convinced Sharma of his connections and extracted the huge sum for facilitating the meeting.

After receiving the money, Sharma repeatedly postponed the meeting, claiming Kartik Aaryan was busy. Aishwarya, becoming suspicious, eventually realized Sharma had no connections to the film industry. By that time, Sharma had disappeared with the money.

A cheating case was filed at the Amboli police station. During the investigation, the police tracked Sharma to Karnataka and arrested him on Wednesday. Reports suggest Sharma is a repeat offender with previous cheating cases registered against him in Mumbai, Delhi, and Chennai.

It is to be noted that Kartik Aaryan has been completely unaware of these developments. He currently has Chandu Champion up for release next week.

Apart from that, he has multiple other films lined up ahead as well which includes the third installment in the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise – Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.