Kartik Aaryan is one of the most loved and admired young actors and youth sensations in the country. The past few years in particular have been quite amazing for him at a personal and professional level both and well, he’s certainly enjoyed every bit of the success that has come his way and for real. Be it doing well in movies to eventually melt the hearts of one and all with perfection with his cuteness, he’s managed to do it all like a true ‘Shehzada’. Right now, his latest film Shehzada released alongside Kriti Sanon and well, fans are loving it. While everything seems hunky-dory for fans around the movie, this time, we hear a different update from his end.

As per the latest media reports in ZEE News, Kartik Aaryan’s swanky Lamborghini has received a challan from Mumbai Police for allegedly flouting traffic rules. The same happened near Siddhivinayak Temple where he earlier went to pray on the release date of his movie.

Problem? Problem yeh thi ki the car was parked on the wrong side!

Don't do the 'Bhool' of thinking that 'Shehzadaas' can flout traffic rules. #RulesAajKalAndForever pic.twitter.com/zrokch9rHl — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) February 18, 2023

On the other hand, as per reports on Pinkvilla is concerned, his latest movie Shehzada has earned around 6.50 crores on day 2. This takes the total collection to somewhere around 12 crores. The numbers are expected to grow during weekend.

Well, what’s your take on this update ladies and gentlemen? Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com