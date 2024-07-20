Keerthy Suresh Begins Promotions Of Her Upcoming Film ‘Raghu Thatha,’ See BTS

The charismatic, talented, and versatile South actress Keerthy Suresh is all set to entertain the audience with her performance in the upcoming film Raghu Thatha. As the release date nears, the actress is actively promoting her film, and today, the diva shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse of herself getting ready for the promotions.

Keerthy Suresh Begins Raghu Thatha Promotions

On Saturday, Keerthy shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse of herself getting ready. The photo shows the actress taking a selfie, flaunting her beautiful and bright smile. She wore blue denim jeans and wrapped herself in a white bathrobe to get her makeup done. The makeup artist preps the actress while other team members pose for a fun selfie. In the text, she wrote, “Here we begin! Promoting #Raghuthatha.”

Directed by Suman Kumar, Raghu Thatha is a comedy-drama about a hilarious young woman named Kayalvizhi. The story revolves around her being forced to choose between principle and patriarchy. Apart from Keerthy Suresh, the film also casts M.S. Bhaskar and Ravindra Vijay. The film will be released on Independence Day, 15 August 2024. Hombale Films produces Tamil films.

Keerthy Suresh has also worked in renowned hit films like Mahanati, Kalki2898AD, Sarkaru Vaadi Paata, Siren, Dasara, Miss India, and many more. She will also feature in Varun Dhawan starrer Babu John, which will be released on 25 December 2024.