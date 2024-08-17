Khushi Kapoor admits to having lip fillers & nose job

It seldom happens when a female actor comes forward to admit having gone through surgical procedures which might or might not be plastic surgeries. However, the ratio of that has vastly grown lately where more and more female actors have come forward to be candid about it. One of the long list of such actors has been the name of newcomer, Khushi Kapoor, who has, time and again been remarked for having gone through the knife and enhanced her appearance.

So far, she never made any admission or admitted it until now. In a response to an old video surfacing on Instagram, Kapoor did reveal to a user that she underwent a nose job and had lip fillers before she made movie debut with The Archies.

In the said video, Kapoor is attending an event with her late mother Sridevi. A user noted that Kapoor looks very similar to her old self when she had braces and lip fillers.

To this, Kapoor accepted that she has gone through procedures in a light-hearted manner saying, ‘archivekhushi lip fillers and (nose emoji) hahaha’-

Following this, netizens went on to applaud her for being open about it and accepting it. In contrast, people remarked that her sister, Janhvi Kapoor never admits to the same.

The actor is rumored to co-star Junaid Khan in a forthcoming project.