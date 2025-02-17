Kriti Sanon joins Dhanush; begins filming for ‘Tere Ishk Mein’

Kriti Sanon has officially started shooting for her upcoming film Tere Ishq Mein. The actress steps into the role of Mukti, a character that is expected to bring out a different side of her acting.

According to sources from the production team, filming commenced with Dhanush a few days ago, and Kriti has now joined the schedule. Sharing her excitement, Kriti took to social media, posting a picture of the film’s clapboard with the caption, “Let’s go @dhanushkrajao @aanandlrai. Such a good feeling to be back on set doing what I love the most!!”

Directed by Aanand L. Rai, Tere Ishq Mein explores themes of love and self-discovery. The film is expected to take audiences on an emotional journey, blending passion with deep storytelling.

Fans have already responded positively to the film’s announcement teaser. Kriti’s appearance in the teaser has generated anticipation, with many eager to see her in this new role. The on-screen pairing of Kriti and Dhanush has further heightened interest in the project.

With shooting now underway, more updates on the film’s progress and release plans are expected in the coming months. As Tere Ishq Mein takes shape, audiences look forward to witnessing this fresh collaboration and its compelling narrative unfold on screen.