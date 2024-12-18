Kriti Sanon Sparks Wedding Rumors After Being Spotted At Family Wedding With Kabir Bahia

Bollywood star Kriti Sanon has once again found herself at the center of relationship rumors after being spotted at a family wedding alongside her alleged boyfriend, businessman Kabir Bahia. Photos and videos from the event, now circulating widely on social media, have fans buzzing with speculation about the couple’s future.

Draped in a stunning hot pink saree, Kriti was seen mingling effortlessly with Kabir’s family and friends, sparking conversations about their growing bond. One video shared by a Dubai-based mehendi artist captured Kriti enjoying the festivities and spending time with the wedding guests. Another moment that caught fans’ attention was Kriti deep in conversation with Sakshi Dhoni, who attended the event with her husband, cricket legend MS Dhoni.

Interestingly, while Kabir and Sakshi shared several glimpses of the wedding on their social media accounts, none featured Kriti, leaving fans curious about the couple’s relationship status.

This isn’t the first time Kriti and Kabir have made headlines together. The two were first linked during the 2022 holiday season when they were spotted celebrating Christmas and New Year with the Dhoni family. Since then, they’ve been seen enjoying vacations in London and Greece, with Kriti even sharing a heartfelt birthday post for Kabir earlier this year. In the post, she wrote, “Happy Birthday K! May your innocent smile always stay alive!”

Fans have now started speculating about the possibility of wedding bells in 2025, but neither Kriti nor Kabir has commented on the rumors. Known for maintaining a low profile when it comes to her personal life, Kriti has always let her work do the talking.

On the professional front, Kriti has an exciting slate of projects, including Tere Ishk Mein, Housefull 5, and Bhediya 2. Whether it’s her on-screen performances or her off-screen appearances, Kriti continues to captivate audiences everywhere.

For now, fans are left guessing, eagerly watching for any signs of what’s next for Kriti in both her personal and professional life.