Kriti Sanon’s Rumored Boyfriend Kabir Bahia Drops Cryptic Comment: Did He Confess His Love?

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon’s personal life has been under intense scrutiny lately, with rumors swirling about her alleged romance with UK entrepreneur Kabir Bahia. The speculated couple’s latest social media interaction has fueled the fire, leaving fans questioning whether Kabir just made a public declaration of love.

On Tuesday, Kriti Sanon shared a captivating video of her power-packed performance at an event in Uttar Pradesh, garnering widespread admiration from fans. Amidst the sea of compliments, one comment stood out – a cryptic message from Kabir Bahia.

Kabir’s simple yet intriguing comment, “I am dead,” under Kriti’s post, has sent shockwaves through the internet. But did he confess his love, or was it just a harmless remark?

Fans are divided. Some interpret it as a romantic gesture, while others see it as a casual expression. The ambiguity has sparked a heated debate, with #KritiSanon and #KabirBahia trending on social media.

Neither Kriti nor Kabir has officially confirmed their relationship, adding to the enigma. Their recent actions, however, suggest a deepening connection. The couple was spotted celebrating New Year’s Eve with MS Dhoni’s family in Dubai, followed by a leisurely vacation in Greece, where Kriti celebrated her birthday.

Leaked pictures and videos from their Greek getaway have only intensified speculation. Notably, Kabir is reportedly 10 years younger than Kriti and has become a successful businessman in London.

As fans eagerly await clarification, the question remains: Did Kabir Bahia confess his love for Kriti Sanon in front of the public?