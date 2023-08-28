Kushi, Deverakonda Suffering The Blow Of Going Solo

Writer-director Shiva Nirvana’s Vijay Deverakonda-Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shiva Nirvana’s Kushi is just a week away from release and has not been able to pique the audiences’ curiosity at all.

This is primarily due to Samantha’s absence from all the publicity.

For those who came in late, Samantha has taken a year off from her job for her healthcare. She is not doing any promotional activity for Kushi, although she comprises fifty percent of the total plot.

A source reveals, “Kushi is a romcom, which means Sam is as important to the film as the hero. Vijay Deverakonda has been making solo appearances everywhere, trying to enthrall the crowds. But it is like a bicycle with only one wheel. The crowds want to see Sam and Vijay together.”

With the interest level in the film showing no signs of rising, the film’s team can only hope for the audiences to find the film interesting when it releases.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a renowned actress in the South industry with blockbuster films. In contrast, Vijay Deverakonda rose to fame after his appearance as Arjun Reddy in the film Arjun Reddy. The adorable has also featured in the film Mahanati, and Kushi is their second project.