Ajay Devgn is one of the finest and most loved actors and performing artistes in the Hindi entertainment industry. The man has been a part of the entertainment space for more than 30 years and well, given the kind of success and fandom that he’s been blessed with in all these years, we can certainly and genuinely say for a fact and for real that he deserves it all. Over the years, he’s cemented his own niche as a performing artiste like no other and that’s why, fans and audiences always end up having high expectations from him. Given the fact that his last movie aka ‘Drishyam 2’ was a grand success in 2022, audiences now have higher expectations from his next project ‘Bholaa’.

So far, the audiences have really and genuinely liked both the teasers of Bholaa and what makes it even special is the presence of Tabu in the movie. Today, on the special occasion of Maha Shivratri, Ajay Devgn shared his experience of working in the movie and also shooting in Benaras and well, we love it for real genuinely. See the post below folks –

