Mahesh Bhatt is overjoyed as Alia wins National Award for Gangubai, latter shares note of gratitude

Alia's portrayal of the iconic character in "Gangubai Kathiawadi" earned her the prestigious title of Best Actress at the National Film Awards. Mahesh Bhatt couldn't contain his elation and shared his heartfelt emotions

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
25 Aug,2023 15:00:35
For any father, there is perhaps no more precious moment than witnessing his daughter achieve the pinnacle of success. This sentiment holds true even for the esteemed film director, Mahesh Bhatt. His daughter, Alia Bhatt, has been on a remarkable journey since her debut with “Student of the Year,” and her recent accolade at the 69th National Film Awards has made her father brim with pride.

Alia’s portrayal of the iconic character in “Gangubai Kathiawadi” earned her the prestigious title of Best Actress at the National Film Awards. Mahesh Bhatt couldn’t contain his elation and shared his heartfelt emotions, saying, “Overflowing with pride and joy as I watch my child win the national award for Best Actress for Gangubai. Her dedication and talent have made this dream a reality, and our entire family’s hearts couldn’t be happier.”

Alia Bhatt’s gratitude and aspirations

In response to the accolades and recognition she received for her role in “Gangubai Kathiawadi,” Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle to express her deep gratitude. She conveyed her appreciation for the entire team behind the film, her family, and her dedicated team that supports her journey. However, she reserved a special place in her heart for her audience, acknowledging that this National Award belonged to them. She emphasized that without her fans and supporters, none of her success would have been possible. Alia’s words reflected not only her gratitude but also her commitment to her craft. She expressed her hope to continue entertaining audiences for as long as she can, embracing the responsibility that comes with her success.

Mahesh Bhatt is overjoyed as Alia wins National Award for Gangubai, latter shares note of gratitude 845599

Celebratory message to Kriti Sanon

Following her admiration for her fellow actor, Alia extended her congratulations to Kriti Sanon, who also received the Best Actress award for her stellar performance in “Mimi.” Alia remembered watching the film and being deeply moved by Kriti’s honest and powerful portrayal. She acknowledged the depth of talent in her contemporary and celebrated Kriti’s well-deserved recognition.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Read Latest News