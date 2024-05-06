May Belongs To Rajkummar Rao

It’s a double whammy for Rajkummar Rao this month.He has Tushar Hiranandani’s highly regarded Srikanth coming up for release this Friday.Thereafter at the end of the month there is Karan Johar’s Mr & Mrs Mahi. In both Rao rocks.

As anyone even remotely concerned with and about the film industry will agree, the cinema trade is going through the worst possible downslide.

“It couldn’t get any worse,” says producer-director Suneel Darshan. “Only a miracle can save the shutters from downing on the industry.”

Could Rajkummar Rao be that miracle? He has two outstanding films coming up in May, Karan Johar’s Mr & Mrs Mahi later at the end of the month.

But first Srikanth, the bio-pic on Srikanth Bolla, a visually-impaired entrepreneur and the founder of Bollant Industries. Srikanth who was denied a place at the IIT was selected as the first international visually impaired student at Massachusetts Institute of Technology .

Kishan Damani , a prominent Bihar distributor who will release Srikanth in Bihar has suffered tremendous losses with the two recent neglected gems Maidaan and Do Aur Do Pyaar. He is very hopeful about Srikanth.

Says Damani, “Srikanth’s trailer has created the magic which the audience wants . Our audiences want good content with good acting ,and this movie has both the flavours .It’s an inspirational movie and will be a big hit among both the families and the youth.”

Srikanth’s director Tushar Hiranandani is equally hopeful. “I became a director at the age of 45. I directed Saand Ki Aankh with Bhumi and Taapsee .Then Hansal Mehta Saheb gave me Scam 2003 now there is Srikanth with Raj Bhai(Rao). I’m so happy as a director that my actors have been praised from Bhumi and Taapsee to Gagan Dev Riar in Scam and now Raj Bhai is getting heaps of praise even before Srikanth releases coming Friday.”