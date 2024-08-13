Media Buzz: Samantha Ruth Prabhu allegedly is in a relationship with The Family Man director Raj: Gossip or true?

In the glamour world, the rumours of relationships with actresses or directors isn’t anything new. These days, The rumours of Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s affair with The Family Man director Raj from the Raj & DK duo have indeed sparked a conversation among the masses. Everyone is eager to know the truth behind the story. Was it just a professional partnership, or is there something more to it?

Samantha was married to South superstar Naga Chaitanya and both looked other ways when relationships went sour. Naga recently announced his engagement with actress Sobhita Dhulipala.

On the other hand, internet is abuzz with the speculation that Samantha is involved in an affair with Raj from the Raj & DK duo. Do you think this is just gossip? Let us tell you, there’s no smoke without fire.

Clips from the chatter below

https://www.reddit.com/user/Slow_Wrangler_3329/comments/1eqk3l7/wanna_hear_an_amazing_gossip/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=mweb3x&utm_name=mweb3xcss&utm_term=1&utm_content=share_button

