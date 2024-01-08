Media Reports: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna to get engaged in February

The South Indian film industry is abuzz with rumors surrounding the alleged engagement of popular actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. The dynamic duo, who shared the screen in hit films like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, are set to take their relationship to the next level with a rumored engagement in the second week of February.

While the news of Vijay and Rashmika’s engagement has been making waves on social media, it’s important to note that there has been no official confirmation from either of the actors or their representatives. The speculation gained momentum after a report in News 18 Telugu hinted at the awaiting engagement, leaving fans eagerly awaiting an official announcement.

Vijay and Rashmika are often spotted on romantic getaways, and their social media posts have often sparked speculation about their relationship status. Recently, Rashmika celebrated Diwali at Vijay Deverakonda’s house in Hyderabad, adding more fuel to the rumors. Rashmika, who is presently shooting for Allu Arjun’s highly anticipated film ‘Pushpa: The Rule,’ also has projects like ‘Rainbow,’ ‘The Girlfriend,’ and ‘Chaava’ in various stages of production. On the other hand, Vijay is gearing up for the release of Parasuram Petla’s ‘Family Star’ and director Gowtam Tinnanuri’s ‘VD 12.’

