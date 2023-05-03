Met Gala 2023: Paparazzi Assumed Alia Bhatt As Aishwarya Rai Bachchan At The Red Carpet

A couple of days ago, Alia Bhatt made her Met Gala debut on the red carpet to honor the late designer Karl Lagerfeld. Surprisingly, paparazzi assumed Alia Bhatt to be Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

On the first Monday of May, one of the most awaited and celebrated fashion events, the Met Gala, was held in honor of the latest designer Karl Lagerfeld. The A-listers worldwide appeared on the red carpet in their unique, experimenting, and out-of-the-box style. And the famous Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt debuted on the red carpet of fashion in a dreamy white gown. However, an unseen video of the actress assumed as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan by the New York paparazzi is going viral.

Alia Bhatt Viral Video

In the viral video below, Alia Bhatt walked the red carpet of the Met Gala event in a dreamy white ball gown embedded with pearls by the designer Prabal Gurung. The ivory silk tulle and satin organza made viewers awestruck.

Alia Bhatt made her grand debut with her stylists, who supported her and held her long-tail gown. So it is when some of the paparazzi addressed her as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, as said in the video.

However, the stunning and extraordinary Alia Bhatt posed for the camera with a bright smile and embraced her walk on the carpet.

Alia Bhatt Work

Alia Bhatt is one of the most successful and fantastic performing artists. She has some of the best-hit films in her kitty like Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Udta Punjab, HighWay, Shandaar, Darlings, Kapoor And Songs, Gangubai Kathiyawad, and her recent release Brahmastra.

