The who’s who of the South Indian film industry flew to Jaisalmer on February 9. For a very special occasion.

K Madhavan, president of The Walt Disney Company India and Star India, and his wife had invited the entire South film fraternity and some from Bollywood too , for the couple’s traditional undertaking of marriage vows a second time after twenty-five years of marriage.

Present for the joyous occasion were the biggest stars of the South Film industry including Mohanlal, Prithviraj , Kamal Haasan. Some others including Rajinikanth and Vijay were expected to arrive in Jaisalmer later during the day.

The Bollywood fraternity was also represented by some of the biggest names of the film industry.

Ample proof of Madhavan’s clout and popularity in the Indian entertainment industry.