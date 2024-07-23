Mona Singh reunites with Aamir Khan for the third time after ‘3 Idiots’ & ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’

Actor Mona Singh was an integral part of one of the biggest box office successes earlier this year in the form of Munjya. Her innings in OTT have already been path-breaking but to have a box office success would mean immensely to her.

In her filmography so far, Singh has had a great time with superstar Aamir Khan after having worked with him in 3 Idiots and playing the mother of his younger version in Laal Singh Chaddha. And if recent reports are to be believed, she is once again all set and rolling to work with Khan. It was reported that Singh is all set to star in a movie that will be backed by Aamir Khan thus marking a hat-trick for them. The same report also suggested that Singh wrapped up the shoot for the film, and she has a great working relationship with Aamir Khan Productions, as she was excited to work with them for the third time.

The movie is said to be a comedy adventure, where Singh will be seen playing a gangster and is touted to take the viewers to see flashes of Delhi Belly (2011). This project has reportedly been titled Happy Patel Khatarnaak Jasoos and also stars Mithila Palkar and Sharib Hashmi in key roles. The movie is being jointly directed by Vir Das and Kavi Shastri.