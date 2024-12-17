Mrunal Thakur drops rugged first-look poster of Dacoit, wishes co-actor Adivi Sesh on birthday

Mrunal Thakur dropped a rugged poster of her upcoming movie ‘Dacoit’ and wished her co-actor Adivi Sesh on his birthday. Directed by debutant Shaniel Deo, the film promises a gripping mix of love, action, and high-stakes drama. Adding to the buzz, the makers have confirmed that the talented Mrunal Thakur has stepped into the lead role, replacing Shruti Haasan.

The announcement came with the release of two striking posters that have taken the excitement up a notch. In the first poster, Adivi Sesh is seen with a serious, contemplative expression, staring into the distance, while Mrunal Thakur looks at him with an air of sadness—hinting at unresolved emotions between the two characters. The second poster offers a bold contrast: Sesh sits stylishly in a car, casually lighting a cigarette, while Mrunal, seated in the driver’s seat, grips a gun and gives a fierce, determined gaze. The posters tease the tension and complexity of their relationship, promising a layered and intense narrative.

Dacoit tells the story of two former lovers who are forced to reunite for a series of daring robberies, with each heist changing their lives in unexpected ways. The film blends romance, crime, and drama, exploring themes of love, loss, and redemption.

The project is an ambitious one, backed by producer Supriya Yarlagadda, co-produced by Suniel Narang, and presented under the banner of Annapurna Studios. Not just acting, Adivi Sesh has also collaborated on the story and screenplay alongside director Shaniel Deo, showcasing his creative versatility.

Currently, the film is being shot in Hyderabad, with an extensive schedule planned in Maharashtra. To broaden its reach, Dacoit is being simultaneously shot in Telugu and Hindi, catering to audiences across industries.

With Adivi Sesh’s track record of choosing compelling scripts and Mrunal Thakur’s growing fanbase, Dacoit is shaping up to be an unmissable film. The posters have already set the tone—intense, raw, and stylish—leaving fans eager to see this gripping love story come to life on the big screen.