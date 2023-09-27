Mukesh Chhabra shares heartfelt Instagram post featuring Sushant Singh Rajput and his late mother

Mukesh Chhabra, the renowned casting director turned director, recently shared a touching throwback picture on his Instagram account that has left fans and followers teary-eyed. The image captures the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput enjoying a meal of aloo parathas with Mukesh’s late mother, who passed away earlier this year.

In a heartwarming post, Mukesh reminisced about the cherished moment, expressing his belief that the two must be savoring a similar meal in the heavens above. While sharing this memorable moment of the duo, Mukesh mentioned in his post, “Found this picture mom and Sushant enjoying aloo parathas ! I am sure both of them must be enjoying now also Aaram se upper Beth Kar”. Check the post below!

Sushant passed away on 14 June 2020. He was found dead at his Bandra apartment. Post his demise, the Central Bureau of Investigation started investigating the case. Since then, it has been three years and the agency is still investigating Sushant’s death case. Sushant, a talented actor who left a lasting legacy in the Indian film industry, continues to live on in the hearts of his fans and peers. His untimely demise in 2020 left a void that can never be filled.

Sushant’s last film titled Dil Bechara was released after he passed away. It also featured Sanjana Sanghi in an important role. The film that marked Mukesh’s directorial debut. Mukesh’s Instagram post not only serves as a touching tribute to his dear friend and his mother but also reminds us of the importance of cherishing the moments spent with our loved ones.