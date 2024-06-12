Munjya Box Office: The film is no mood to stop as it stays perfectly steady on Day 5

The collections of Munjya have been an eye-opener for the industry where everyone is pleasantly surprised by what the film has managed to achieve and continues to get better.

The film that began with a bang on Day 1 only got better and better and the weekend collection went on to bring in stupendous numbers.

After garnering 20 crores over the weekend, the film has now garnered about 29 crores after five days.

The film passed the Monday test with flying colors garnering 4 crores, and according to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film once again stayed rock steady with 4 crores.

The film will comfortably cross 30 crores in the next couple of days but will face tough competition from the biggie, Karik Aaryan’s Chandu Champion.

As known, the film is the latest entry to the Stree universe where it ties its ends with Stree (2018) and Bhediya (2022).

The first teaser of Stree 2 (2024) will be releasing this Friday with Munjya still running successfully in cinemas.

Munjya is set in Pune and the Konkan region of Maharashtra, and follows the story of the eponymous mythical creature from the world of Indian belief and cultural system. The film stars Mona Singh, Sharvari and Abhay Verma in lead roles.

The film released on 5th June 2024 and received rave reviews from the critics and from the audience as well that transpired into good numbers.