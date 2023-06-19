ADVERTISEMENT
Newsbreak: All Movie Theatres Will Play Adipurush Without Objectionable Dialogues From Tom Morning

Adipurush as a movie has been doing a good job and well, that's why, it has received mixed appreciation from the audience. Well, it's now time to check out the latest that's happening at the end and also to find out the latest update about the movie. Come check out

Author: Subhash K Jha
19 Jun,2023 22:39:08
Theatres across India have been informed by the producers of Adipurush that they must play the controversial film without the objectionable dialogues attributed to Lord Hanuman.

For those who came in late, there has been a national uproar against the ‘tapori’ dialogues given to Lord Hanuman in Adipurush, especially the line, “Tel tere baap ka, aag bhi tere baap ki aur jalegi bhi tere baap ki”

From Tuesday morning , considered an auspicious day for Bajrang Bali Hanuman,the dignity of the God will be restored .

All theatres will play Adiprush without the offensive lines from the first show onwards on Tuesday.

In the meanwhile, the film’s writer Manoj Muntashir Shukla claims he has received death threats for his offending dialogues in Adipurush, from whom or where, he did not specify

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

