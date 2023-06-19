Newsbreak: All Movie Theatres Will Play Adipurush Without Objectionable Dialogues From Tom Morning

Theatres across India have been informed by the producers of Adipurush that they must play the controversial film without the objectionable dialogues attributed to Lord Hanuman.

For those who came in late, there has been a national uproar against the ‘tapori’ dialogues given to Lord Hanuman in Adipurush, especially the line, “Tel tere baap ka, aag bhi tere baap ki aur jalegi bhi tere baap ki”

From Tuesday morning , considered an auspicious day for Bajrang Bali Hanuman,the dignity of the God will be restored .

All theatres will play Adiprush without the offensive lines from the first show onwards on Tuesday.

In the meanwhile, the film’s writer Manoj Muntashir Shukla claims he has received death threats for his offending dialogues in Adipurush, from whom or where, he did not specify