Movies | News

Now Adipurush Director Too Gets Police Protection

Adipurush as a movie is subject to a lot of controversy at present and one person who's getting police protection now is the director aka Om Raut. Well, let's read more details about the same and find out what's exactly happening

Author: Subhash K Jha
23 Jun,2023 10:54:50
First, the writer . Now the director Adipurush’s team seems to be keeping the Maharashtra police very busy. First, it was Manoj Muntashir Shukla who wrote all the street-friendly dialogues for Hanuman , and now the director Om Raut too is under police protection.

Apparently the producers of Adipurush are also likely to be provided with security.

But no one seems to know where the threat to these creative artistes is coming from. Sure, the audience is angry, and their anger is not misplaced.

Instead of tendering an unconditional apology for making a hash out of the Ramayan, the team seems to be on the offensive .

On Thursday and Friday the ticket rates for Adipurush were frozen at Rs 150 in many multiplexes across the country.

“But the audience won’t some to see something that has played with their religious sentiments even if you offer it for free,” says Moti Sagar whose father Ramanand Sagar immortalized The Ramayan on screen.

I remember speaking to the late Ramanand Sagar about his ceaselessly renewable series some years after its telecast on Doordarshan.

He had said, “Everything I had done before the Ramayan seemed like a waste of time after Ramayan. I was born to do this. The series was blessed by Shri Rama himself.”

I wonder what Ramanand Sagar would have to say about the Ramayan.

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

