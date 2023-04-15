Palak Tiwari is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Bhaijaan of the industry Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Palak Tiwari shares a great bond with Salman Khan. However, recently she shared about Salman Khan’s strict rules for girls in his films. Which later buzzed as controversial.

But Palak Tiwari, in a recent interview, talked about Salman Khan’s protective nature for his females in the film and his way of protecting them. She said, “When I was AD-ing with Salman sir on Antim, I don’t think many people know this, Salman Sir had a rule’ Ki koi bhi ladki mere set pe, neckline should be here (for every girl on my set, the neckline should be here), all the girls should be covered, like good proper girls’. So my mom saw me (going to set) in proper shirt, jogger and covered and all. She was like, ‘Where are you going? How are you dressed so well?’ I said I am going to Salman Sir’s set. She was like ‘Wow, very good’.”

Further she added, “He’s a traditionalist… Of course, he’s like ‘Jo pehenna hai pehno (wear what you like)’, but he’s always like ‘My girls should always be protected’. If there are men around, whom she doesn’t personally know, it’s not his personal space where he doesn’t trust everyone, he’s like, ‘the girl should be safe, always’.”

Palak Tiwari Social Media

Palak Tiwari is the daughter of Bigg Boss winner Shweta Tiwari. The actress enjoys huge stardom on her Instagram account. She keeps her fans engaged by sharing regular updates on her profile.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Cast

Salman Khan’s upcoming is a multi-starrer film. It features Bhaijaan and Pooja Hedge in the lead role. And many actors like Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Ram Charan, Siddharth Nigam, Daggubati Venkatesh, Kriti Sanon, Bhumika Chawla, Raghav Juyal, Aayush Sharma, Jessie Gill, Abdu Rozik and many others.