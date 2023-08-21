ADVERTISEMENT
Pankaj Tripathi's father passes away at 99, actor leaves for his last rites

Pankaj Tripathi's father, Pandit Banaras Tiwari, passed away at the age of 99. Pankaj, who was reportedly shooting for a film in Uttarakhand, has left for his village in Gopalganj, Bihar, for the last rites.

Author: Manisha Suthar
21 Aug,2023 16:21:14
Veteran actor Pankaj Tripathi faces a personal loss with the passing of his beloved father, Pandit Banaras Tiwari, at the age of 99. As per reports in Pinkvilla, Pankaj, who was reportedly shooting for a film in Uttarakhand, has left for his village in Gopalganj, Bihar, for the last rites. As per reports, Pankaj’s father lived there with his mother, while Pankaj stays in Mumbai with his wife and daughter.

An official statement on behalf of Pankaj Tripathi and his family read, “It’s with a heavy heart to confirm that Pankaj Tripathi’s father, Pandit Banaras Tiwari is no more. He lived a wholesome life of 99 years. His last rites will be performed today amongst his close family. Pankaj is currently on his way to his village in Gopalganj.”

Pankaj Tripathi, known for his exceptional acting prowess, has temporarily stepped away from his professional commitments to be with his family during this trying time. The actor shared a close bond with his father, a bond that was rooted in shared dreams, struggles, and triumphs. While Pankaj’s acting career brought him recognition and acclaim, it was his father’s steadfast presence that provided a constant anchor, reminding him of his roots and values.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

Read Latest News