Pankaj Tripathi's father passes away at 99, actor leaves for his last rites

Veteran actor Pankaj Tripathi faces a personal loss with the passing of his beloved father, Pandit Banaras Tiwari, at the age of 99. As per reports in Pinkvilla, Pankaj, who was reportedly shooting for a film in Uttarakhand, has left for his village in Gopalganj, Bihar, for the last rites. As per reports, Pankaj’s father lived there with his mother, while Pankaj stays in Mumbai with his wife and daughter.

An official statement on behalf of Pankaj Tripathi and his family read, “It’s with a heavy heart to confirm that Pankaj Tripathi’s father, Pandit Banaras Tiwari is no more. He lived a wholesome life of 99 years. His last rites will be performed today amongst his close family. Pankaj is currently on his way to his village in Gopalganj.”

Pankaj Tripathi, known for his exceptional acting prowess, has temporarily stepped away from his professional commitments to be with his family during this trying time. The actor shared a close bond with his father, a bond that was rooted in shared dreams, struggles, and triumphs. While Pankaj’s acting career brought him recognition and acclaim, it was his father’s steadfast presence that provided a constant anchor, reminding him of his roots and values.

Also Read: Who other than Dream Girl’s Pooja can make the dazzling wives of Bollywood Industry so insecure! Watch Maheep, Bhavna & Neelam getting troubled!