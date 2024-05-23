Parading through Naga Chaitanya’s expensive car collection; from a Ferrari to now a Porsche

Actor Naga Chaitanya is known to have an affinity towards luxury wheels, as he has been so vocal about it in an array of interviews. His love for expensive cars is so much that he eyes and buys the cars he really likes and keeps adding them to his rare and special collection.

The actor already has a Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG, a Range Rover Vogue and a Ferrari 488 GTB.

And it was only a couple of days ago when he went on to add a Porsche 911 to his elite assortment.

Here’s looking back at the man with his cars

Naga Chaitanya driving his Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG

Naga Chaitanya ready to get into his Ferrari 488 GTB

Naga Chaitanya spotted around one of his first cars, Range Rover Vogue

And latest, Naga Chaitanya posing with his newly purchased Porsche 911

The actor certainly knows and takes his love for cars into practice.

On the workfront, the actor has been rather busy where he made his Hindi film debut two years ago in Laal Singh Chadha and had two releases last year in the form of Telugu film, Custody and the series, Dhootha. He now has Thandel up in the works.

He has also been in the news over the years for his divorce from actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu and more recently, being linked with actress Sobhita Dhulipala, which he hasn’t spoken about yet.