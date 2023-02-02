Bollywood’s beloved Badshah aka Shah Rukh Khan is one person who certainly doesn’t need any introduction. The man has been on top of his game since the very beginning of his career and no wonder today, he deserves all the success, fandom and appreciation that comes his way. He’s a man of masses and through himself, he manages to connect the entire country in a very unique and special way. After the failure of movies like Raees and Zero in the box office, SRK took a hiatus from acting for some time and well, it certainly worked in his favour. He came back in a movie after 4 long years and well, the feeling couldn’t have been better.

Day 1 collections of Pathaan were excellent as it collected more than 56 crores in the Hindi domestic market. As far as day 2 was concerned, it earned around 70 crores thereby taking the total collection of two days to above 126 crores ladies and gentlemen. On day 3, the total collection went past movies like KGF 2 and Baahubali 2 as it crossed 170 crores. And now, on day 4, the movie has crossed the 200 crores mark and is literally unstoppable at the box office. Till Tuesday, the movie crossed 315 crores at the Indian box office. And now, as far as the second Wednesday is concerned, the movie earned 17.50 crores thereby taking the total collection ahead of 322.50 crores.

Well, absolutely brilliant and fantastic stuff, right folks? Well, if SRK makes a return to cinemas after 4 long years, such numbers are only normal, ain’t it?

Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com