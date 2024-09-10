Patralekhaa – “I felt insulted when people wrote ‘Rajkummar & his wife,’ like I don’t have a name”

Actor Patralekhaa has lately been on a roll owing to having back-to-back projects in the form of Wild Wild Punjab and IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, and more to come. And now that she finally has work out there for people to know more about her acting chops and herself too, she might feel relieved but recently, in an interview, she also went on to address how she has, time and again felt insulted when people have addressed her as ‘Rajkummar’s wife’ and not even naming her.

Talking about it clearly in an interview with Fever FM, she said, “I was just seen as somebody’s girlfriend back then, and then now as somebody’s wife. People, sometimes just write ‘Rajkummar and his wife’ and that is insulting because I have a name. I have been here for a decade and if you are telling me you are unaware of me – that’s not possible. It might be good, bad and ugly, but people know about it. So, I feel it is disheartening indeed because you feel you are not being seen.”

She added, “Seeing Rajkummar work continuously led me to push for things harder. I need to not lose faith and keep hope. I have also had an amazing set of parents who believed in me and trusted me consistently. It led me to believe that I have great people around me so that I can push myself harder. Because my partner is famous, you are boxing me like that, I am not comfortable with that. I am going to keep fighting it and keep going harder.”

The actor has several other projects lined up for streaming and theatrical release ahead as well.