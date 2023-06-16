Playing Dashrath In Adipurush Marks A Hat-Trick For Actor Krishna Kotian

Actor Krishna Kotian, known for his recent appearance in the movie Sirf Ek Bandaa Kafi Hai alongside Manoj Bajpayee, is celebrating a remarkable hat-trick with the upcoming releases of Adipurush and The Trial starring Kajol.

Having previously portrayed Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad in ‘Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh,’ Krishna’s journey into the world of acting commenced at the age of 51 with his debut opposite Rajnikant in the film ‘Darbar.’ His versatile performances can be witnessed in notable projects such as Drishyam 2, PhysicsWallah, Criminal Justice 3, Rocket Boys, Masaba Masaba, and more.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Krishna stated, “Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai has garnered tremendous viewership online, and the upcoming releases of Adipurush and The Trial feel like three projects converging into a remarkable hat-trick. I am immensely grateful to the almighty that my efforts, even at this stage of life, are finally yielding fruitful outcomes. My plate is full with captivating projects at the moment. As an actor, I am constantly driven to explore socially relevant subjects that allow me to experiment. I sincerely hope that audiences will continue to shower their love on me, as they have always done in the past, and I will persist in entertaining them with the same dedication and fervor.”

Prior to embarking on his acting career, Krishna Kotian held significant positions at leading agencies, including Lintas, J. Walter Thomson, and Cineyug. He also served as the COO at MAD Studies before he transitioned into the world of entertainment. Reflecting on his experience portraying Dashratha and playing the father of Prabhas in Adipurush, Krishna exclaimed, “It was a cinematic delight to embody the character of Dashratha and share the screen with Prabhas in Adipurush. When I watched the magnum opus ‘Baahubali’ a few years ago, I could never have imagined that I would one day share the screen with Prabhas. I am a Hanuman devotee and the moment I saw Prabhas in full costume and the impeccable portrayal of Lord Rama, I was overwhelmed with awe and had tears in my eyes. I believe that it’s through the blessings of the lord only that I got to play a part of this modern day Ramayana” Krishna concluded his remarks with great excitement.

Krishna Kotian’s inspiring journey from the corporate world to the entertainment industry at a ripe age serves as a beacon of encouragement for aspiring individuals to pursue their dreams, undeterred by the challenges they may encounter. In 2023, audiences can anticipate Krishna’s captivating performances in the highly-anticipated films Sam Manekshaw by Meghana Gulzar with Vicky Kaushal , Ghoomer by R Balki starring Abhishek Bachchan , The Chosen One by Nikhil Advani , For Your Eyes Only with Pratik Gandhi, Yudra with Siddhant Chaturvedi and an untitled project in collaboration with Dharma Productions.